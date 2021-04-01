 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ADRC of Vernon County to offer Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop
0 comments

ADRC of Vernon County to offer Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop

  • 0

The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County is holding a Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop. The workshop will be held every Wednesday beginning on April 14 through May 19, from 2 to 4:30 pm. The workshop will be held virtually.

To register, contact the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County at 608-637-5201 or toll free at 888-637-1323. The workshop is free for participants with a $15 suggested donation.

Questions may be directed to Tricia at the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County at 608-637-5201.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get Lost! In Vernon County: Bud
News

Get Lost! In Vernon County: Bud

Editor’s note: Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adv…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News