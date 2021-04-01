ADRC of Vernon County to offer Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop

The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County is holding a Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop. The workshop will be held every Wednesday beginning on April 14 through May 19, from 2 to 4:30 pm. The workshop will be held virtually.

To register, contact the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County at 608-637-5201 or toll free at 888-637-1323. The workshop is free for participants with a $15 suggested donation.

Questions may be directed to Tricia at the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County at 608-637-5201.

