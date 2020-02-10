ADRC of Vernon County to sponsor AARP Safe Driver Course in Viroqua

The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County is sponsoring an AARP Safe Driver Course for drivers age 50 and older on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The course will be held at the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department Conference Room located at 1320 Bad Axe Court, Viroqua. The cost will be $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Lunch will be provided.
Questions can be answered by calling the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County at 608-637-5201. To sign up for the course, call 608-440-5135 to reserve a spot.