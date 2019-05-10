Registration for the 2019-20 after-school program at McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua will be held at the library, Monday, June 3, at 9 a.m.
The required registration materials are posted on the library website, www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org. Hard copies of each required form will be the only method of registration. Electronic forms or ones turned in prior to June 3 will not be accepted. Families only need to submit one registration form. However, it is necessary to complete a health form for each participating child. The program will be offered five days per week from 3-5 p.m. and will begin Tuesday, Sept. 3. Enrollment is limited.
For more information about the program, contact Youth Services Director Mary Mulvaney-Kemp at m.mulvaney-kemp@wrlsweb.org or call 637-7151, ext. 5. The program is sponsored by the library and Viroqua Area Schools.
