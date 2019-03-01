Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County sign

The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County is holding a Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop. The workshop will be held every Wednesday beginning on March 13 through April 17 from 4-6:30 p.m. The workshop will be held at The Other Door in the lower level of the the Family and Children’s Center, 1321 N. Main St., Viroqua.

To register, contact the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County at 608-637-5201 or toll free at 888-637-1323. The workshop is free for participants with an option of purchasing the book for $15.

Questions may be directed to Tricia at the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County at 608-637-5201.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.