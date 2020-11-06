Al Larson retires after 42 years with the city of Viroqua

After 42 years of dedicated service, Al Larson is retiring from the city of Viroqua.
Over these years, a lot has changed in the city, including the city itself. In 1979, Viroqua was much smaller than today. It extended north and south from the fairgrounds to County Road NN at the former Peterson Garage. Viroqua Area Schools was not yet at its current location. Education Avenue hadn’t been built yet, nor were the adjacent subdivisions such as the Dairyland and Abbey additions.
Al has seen four Viroqua mayors, numerous council members and four directors of public works in his time, starting with Mayor James McGuire, and Street Commissioner Bud Bekkedal. In fact, Al was hired in the winter of 1979, a recent Viroqua High School graduate, after a job interview at the Bekkedal’s kitchen table. At that time, everyone started in the Public Works Department on the garbage truck. Within six years, he had moved up through the Street Department to take over for Glen Everson as grader operator. Al has skillfully perfected operation of the motor grader over the last 35 years. This is where he gained the affectionate name of “Grandpa Grader” by his grandchildren and Viroqua kids that watch enthusiastically while he operates the grader, street sweeper and other heavy equipment.
While this long history may give you the impression that Al is ready to go to pasture, one should expect his retirement will be an active one. Most importantly, retirement will provide him time to enjoy his growing family. Al and his wife, Lisa, have four children, Brandon, Jordan, Katie and Tyler, and three grandchildren, with one on the way.
Al says he will miss the camaraderie of his co-workers the most. Al greatly enjoyed the street crew’s own construction projects. Al’s favorite project was the airport runway extension project in 2011, where the Street Department and city engineer successfully built 600 feet of runway without outside assistance. After 41 years of snowplowing, Al says he will miss it but has had enough of snow. The city of Viroqua is sad to see Al go, but is happy that he will get to enjoy his family and retirement.
