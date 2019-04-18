Alexandria Leum and Michael Stuber have been named Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month for March.
Leum's senior-year classes have included physics, personal finance, AP language/composition, AP statistics, AP calculus AB, concert band, health career/medical terminology, physical education and greenhouse/landscape.
In school, she is on the cross-country and track and field teams, is a member of the student council and National Honor Society, and participates in solo and ensemble.
Leum's community activities include being a part of the St. Mary's Catholic Youth Group and doing volunteer work.
Her hobbies are running, swimming, skiing and watching movies.
Leum will attend Winona State University in the fall to major in biology. While at Winona State University, she will continue her athletic endeavors in track and field.
She is the daughter of Scott and Jennifer Leum.
Stuber's classes this year at Viroqua High School include American literature, English 12, foods and nutrition, family living, band, physical education, AP environmental science, basic metals and web design/programming.
His school activities include cross country, ice fishing and baseball.
Stuber's hobbies are fishing, hunting and spending time with friends.
He will study technical education at Viterbo University.
Stuber is the son of Scott Stuber and Megan Tully.
