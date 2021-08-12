'Alive & Kickin’ performances to be rescheduled due to COVID

The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County has announced the ADRC Alive and Kickin’ Tour will be rescheduled to a later date. Based on the increased COVID activity in the region and the safety of the performers who are all older adults, the local ADRC programs think the best decision is to wait until a future date.

The original plan was to have four performances in the region: Aug. 24 in Prairie du Chien, Aug. 25 in Westby and in Mauston, and Aug. 26 in Richland Center. Unfortunately, now each of these events will be rescheduled. On behalf of the performers and the local ADRC programs, we are heartbroken to make this announcement, and look forward to planning safe wonderful events in 2022.

Questions may be directed to Tricia or Teresa at the ADRC of Vernon County at 608-637-5201.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0