'All-American Road' designation celebrated near Genoa

Vernon County and state leaders gathered on the grounds of Great River Road Interpretive Center at the Genoa National Fish Hatchery, Thursday, July 29, to celebrate the dedication of Wisconsin’s Great River Road as an All-American Road.

Wisconsin’s segment of the roughly 3,000 miles of Great River Road has been officially deemed an All-American Road by the U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration, officials said. It is now one of only 49 roadways in the country to receive the designation.

Wisconsin Great River Road (All-American Road) covers 250 miles in Wisconsin and passes through 33 Mississippi River towns along Wisconsin Hwy. 35.

Andrew Nussbaum, regional tourism specialist with the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, thanked those in attendance for making the area “the best place to work, live and play on the planet.”

Sherry Quamme, chairperson of the Wisconsin Mississippi River Parkway Commission, said the last time the All-American Road designation was open for nominations was in 2012. “We are one of 15 All-American Roads awarded this year in the country.”

Quamme said this designation “puts us on the international stage.” She added partnerships were formed to make the application for nomination possible.