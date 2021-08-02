'All-American Road' designation celebrated near Genoa

Vernon County and state leaders gathered on the grounds of Great River Road Interpretive Center at the Genoa National Fish Hatchery, Thursday, July 29, to celebrate the dedication of Wisconsin’s Great River Road as an All-American Road.
Wisconsin’s segment of the roughly 3,000 miles of Great River Road has been officially deemed an All-American Road by the U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration, officials said. It is now one of only 49 roadways in the country to receive the designation.
Wisconsin Great River Road (All-American Road) covers 250 miles in Wisconsin and passes through 33 Mississippi River towns along Wisconsin Hwy. 35.
Andrew Nussbaum, regional tourism specialist with the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, thanked those in attendance for making the area “the best place to work, live and play on the planet.”
Sherry Quamme, chairperson of the Wisconsin Mississippi River Parkway Commission, said the last time the All-American Road designation was open for nominations was in 2012. “We are one of 15 All-American Roads awarded this year in the country.”
Quamme said this designation “puts us on the international stage.” She added partnerships were formed to make the application for nomination possible.
She said the designation is another way to tell the story of the communities, history and culture along the Mississippi River.
“We want everyone to know this area is a place to visit and also to work and live,” Quamme said. “This is an economic driver. We love the entire 250 miles and the 33 communities that are known as a string of pearls.”
Christina Dollhausen, coordinator, Vernon County Economic Development and Tourism, agreed with Quamme that the designation will be an economic driver.
“Tourism is one of the greatest economic drivers in Vernon County,” she said. “It’s great we get the recognition we deserve. We’re fortunate to have this partnership to get this designation.”
Some of the speakers shared memories of their experiences taking in the Mississippi River over the years.
“As locals, we might take (this area) for granted,” said Rod Ofte, chair of the Vernon County Tourism, Promotion and Economic Development Committee. “We have a tremendous special place.”
Other speakers were Lee Nerison, Vernon County Commissioner, Wisconsin Mississippi River Parkway Commission, Doug Aloisi, director, Genoa National Fish Hatchery, Joel Greiner, president, village of De Soto, Wisconsin State Rep. Loren Oldenburg, and Wisconsin State Sen. Brad Pfaff.
