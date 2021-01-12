Allison Sandbeck registers as write-in for Viroqua City Council Ward 9 seat

Sandbeck did not file a notice of non-candidacy by the Dec. 28, 2020 deadline, nor nomination paperwork by the Jan. 5 deadline. Therefore the filing deadline for Ward 9 was extended the required 72 hours by statute for anyone wishing to file for this office other than the incumbent for placement on the spring election ballot. Deadline for submission of paperwork was Jan. 8 at 4:30 p.m.