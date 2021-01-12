 Skip to main content
Allison Sandbeck registers as write-in for Viroqua City Council Ward 9 seat
Allison Sandbeck, who represents Ward 9 on the Viroqua City Council, has returned paperwork to run as a registered write-in on the April ballot.

Sandbeck did not file a notice of non-candidacy by the Dec. 28, 2020 deadline, nor nomination paperwork by the Jan. 5 deadline. Therefore the filing deadline for Ward 9 was extended the required 72 hours by statute for anyone wishing to file for this office other than the incumbent for placement on the spring election ballot. Deadline for submission of paperwork was Jan. 8 at 4:30 p.m.

No additional candidates filed for Ward 9 during the extension.

Viroqua City Clerk/Treasurer said Sandbeck’s name will not be on the ballot; however, any write-in votes for Sandbeck will be counted.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

