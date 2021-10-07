Alyssa Arch, Max Thew earn Viroqua Area Rotary Club honors

Alyssa Arch and Max Thew have been named Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month for September.

Arch’s senior-year classes at Viroqua High School include AP statistics, physics, family living, band, marine science, forestry and natural resources, American Sign Language, AP calculus and English IV.

In school she is on the volleyball and softball teams, serves as class president, and is a member of the band and flags.

In the community, Arch is a member of her church youth group and volunteers at the church’s turkey dinner.

Her hobbies include puzzles, hiking, reading, hunting and wake boarding.

Arch plans on attending a four-year university for environmental science/engineering.

She is the daughter of Kendra and Shawn Arch.

Thew’s classes this school year include AP statistics, physics, choir, orchestra, band, Youth Teaching Youth sixth-grade band, AP language and composition, Spanish IV and team sports.

At VHS he participates in track and field, is on the student council, is a member of the band, choir and orchestra, and is a member of the National Honor Society.

Thew’s community activities include Solo and Ensemble, the community band, the community jazz band, district honors band, playing soccer, being on the Driftless United Board, taking piano lessons and playing in a rock band.

His hobbies are piano, music, soccer and running.

Thew’s future plans include attending the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities for music education and teaching high school band.

He is the son of Janna and Brad Thew.

