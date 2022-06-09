Alzheimer's education classes to be held at Viroqua library

The Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter will return to hosting in-person classes at McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua in June. Two sessions of 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s will be offered; Friday, June 24 at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday, June 29 at 3 p.m. Classes are hosted by Valerie Joy Hein Hamstra, a community educator for the Alzheimer’s Association.
“As we grow older, there are certain changes that are common, like sometimes forgetting information or misplacing the keys. But memory loss that disrupts daily life could be a sign of Alzheimer’s,” explains Hein Hamstra. The Alzheimer’s Association has created a list of ten warning signs that will be discussed in the class, as well as differentiating between Alzheimer’s and dementia. Hein Hamstra offers an opportunity to answer questions at the end of each class.
Registration is encouraged. Contact the 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 to sign up or visit alz.org. Both classes are free and open to the public.
Statistics:
- An estimated 6.2 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s.
- Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. Between the years 2000 and 2019, deaths from Alzheimer’s increased by 145%.
- In 2020, more than 11 million caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias provided an estimated 15.3 billion hours of unpaid care, a contribution to the nation valued at $257 billion.