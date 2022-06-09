Alzheimer's education classes to be held at Viroqua library

The Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter will return to hosting in-person classes at McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua in June. Two sessions of 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s will be offered; Friday, June 24 at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday, June 29 at 3 p.m. Classes are hosted by Valerie Joy Hein Hamstra, a community educator for the Alzheimer’s Association.

“As we grow older, there are certain changes that are common, like sometimes forgetting information or misplacing the keys. But memory loss that disrupts daily life could be a sign of Alzheimer’s,” explains Hein Hamstra. The Alzheimer’s Association has created a list of ten warning signs that will be discussed in the class, as well as differentiating between Alzheimer’s and dementia. Hein Hamstra offers an opportunity to answer questions at the end of each class.