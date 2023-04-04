About 30 people came to the Westby Area Performing Arts Center for a community drug/fentanyl awareness and education night, Wednesday, March 29.

The event was hosted by the Amara Rose Foundation, and included presentations by families who have lost loved ones to accidental fentanyl overdoses, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Westby Police Department and the La Crosse County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Heidi and Randy Overson, whose daughter Amara “Mari” Rose Lee, died from an accidental fentanyl overdose on Jan. 7, 2022, opened the night by sharing Amara’s story.

Heidi said she lost her best friend when Mari, 31, died alone on a kitchen floor in an Onalaska apartment. “She was living out of the purse she carried into the apartment when she died. We buried her with clothes from my closet.”

Heidi, who is president of the foundation, said it’s difficult to tell Mari’s story, but she isn’t exploiting her. “She would want us to tell her story.”

Randy said his stepdaughter, who graduated from Westby Area High School in 2008, developed the disease of addiction and was diagnosed with depression and anxiety. “She was insecure – she had no reason to be. She lit up the room when she walked in. She had a lot of friends. We took her to counseling and thought that it would help ...” Randy said Mari began drinking in middle school.

Randy said she attended beauty school in Onalaska and she changed when she got into heroin. “Heroin became her master… After that one time she was hooked; we tried to help but it was difficult, almost impossible. We thought heroin and meth was in back alleys and big cities.”

He said the stigmas associated with addiction and drug abuse has to end. “Deep down they are still in there — these people we knew before addiction – they are crying out for love and help.”

“The next eight years we fought hard to get her back,” Randy said. “Sometimes she’d come back, make it through counseling and then she’d slide.”

Heidi said when Mari was arrested by police in November 2021 near La Crosse’s Myrick Park, the police report noted Mari said, “I’m glad this happened. I need help.” “It haunts me. She was in stage 4 of her disease… Fentanyl changed everything.”

“What stops us from crumbling is the thought she’s in heaven and at peace,” Heidi said.

Julie Tully, a foundation board member, shared her son, Karl Tully’s story. Karl was 26 years old when he died from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

She said knowledge about fentanyl is power. “Karl died five-and-a-half years ago. It’s difficult to talk about it with family and even harder with strangers.”

Tully said Karl played high school football for four years, was captain and all-conference; played basketball, ran track and played baseball; was prom king his junior year; and went to religious education and was confirmed. “We were a close family.”

She said when Karl was at De Soto High School, he had friends she and her husband weren’t too familiar with. “In his sophomore year his investment in school dropped but he kept good grades. Looking back, I think that’s when he started to withdraw from family.”

Tully said Karl had a car accident on the way to school and oxycodone was in his possession and he was placed on probation. “He couldn’t remember the crash and he sunk into depression. After graduation he went to Western Technical College in La Crosse. His risky behavior escalated.”

There was a point, Tully said, when Karl called to come home because he needed help. “I realized he was on heroin. There was torturous withdrawal at home … He promised his dad he wouldn’t use heroin again.” She said he was treated with methadone, “but that didn’t seem to work for him.”

Tully said Karl worked with his dad at their motel and campground. “He was personable but was hiding his drinking. It progressed; if he didn’t drink, he’d have a seizure.”

She shared Karl’s ups and downs as he struggled with addiction.

“He wanted to be sober and have a good life,” Tully said. She said a date was set – Sept. 8, 2017 – for Karl to enter a treatment center. She said on Wednesday, Sept. 7, Karl was going to meet a friend. She was on the phone and Karl ran back to the office, smiling and happy, and said, “I love you Mom.” “I grabbed his hand. We made good eye contact.”

Tully came to work the next morning and called Karl as an alarm, but there wasn’t a response. “He was in the hotel. I opened the door, he was on the floor, I called 911 and pulled him out of the bathroom and started CPR.”

Tully said during his struggle, Karl apologized over and over for letting them down. “Karl was kind, loyal; he even tried to help Mari,” she said. “Addiction violated his own values.”

“The first time you use could be the last; there are no safe street drugs,” she said. “One time can kill you.”

Tully said two of Karl’s friends are now sober and she is proud of them. “Sobriety is possible.”

“We need to build a strong community against illegal drugs,” she said. “We have this problem in small town Wisconsin. We can’t arrest our way out of this.

“If you know someone with addiction, love them ... Fentanyl is a scary drug,” Tully said. “We need to continue to communicate about this.”

After the Oversons and Tully shared their children’s stories, panelists made presentations.

Veronica “Peach” Hoiland, a correctional officer at the Vernon County Detention Center and a foundation board member, shared how she got to know Amara through her time at the detention center.

She said when people are in and out of jail quite a few times, you do get a connection. She said Amara not only touched her, but also other officers. “She was one you had hope for.”

Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson said people need to be aware of fentanyl because “it’s infiltrating our communities.”

He said training and education are important to him by reaching out to youth “while we can make a difference.” “The stuff is here. We are a great community, but we aren’t immune to this.”

“The safety of our officers is important,” Torgerson said. “We carry Narcan.” He said as officers process drug evidence two of them are in place in case one of them has an accidental overdose. “A goal is to make sure to have Narcan in medical offices in schools. We could easily have accidental overdoses in a school. We need to have it on hand.”

He said CounterAct, a program for fifth-graders, is up and running again after being paused because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Torgerson said the program addresses choices and consequences and how advertisers influence people.

“There’s a big gap between fifth grade and high school; we are looking for a program for late middle school and early high school,” Torgerson said.

The sheriff said he is in favor of treatment courts. “They make an impact, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a need for enforcement.”

Torgerson said the sheriff’s office is looking into having information available to give inmates to “set them up for success when they walk out our door, especially someone vulnerable to addiction.”

“Karl and Mari were good kids with values; they are making an impact,” Torgerson said. “I’m proud of Heidi, Julie and Randy for telling their stories. I’m proud of their strength to do this.”

Westby Police Officers Chief Scott Stuber, Sgt. Shea Bjerkos and School Resource Officer Jamal Wagner, talked about what they have seen and are seeing in the community.

“Westby is not immune; it’s a national crisis,” Stuber said.

Scott Bjerkos, an investigator with the sheriff’s office and a foundation board member, shared facts about fentanyl and how drug trends have changed over the years.

Speakers from the La Crosse County Medical Examiner’s Office included Chief Medical Examiner Beth Lubinski and Arden Heath.

Lubinski talked about what happens at the scene of a suspected overdose death, while Heath talked about what happens at a hospital when an overdose patient arrives at the emergency department.

The evening closed with the audience asking the panelists questions.