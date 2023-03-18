The Amara Rose Foundation will present a community drug/fentanyl awareness and education night at the Westby Area Performing Art Center, 206 West Ave. S., Westby, Wednesday, March 29 at 7 p.m.

The foundation, Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and City of Westby Police will present facts on drugs, with an emphasis on fentanyl, to raise awareness and educate the public.

“You may have no idea how drugs and fentanyl are infiltrating our communities, destroying innocent lives and families,” Heidi Overson, president of the foundation, said in a press release. “During this presentation, you will hear from local families who have lost loved ones to accidental fentanyl overdoses.”

Sgt. Scott Bjerkos, an investigator with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and an Amara Rose Foundation director, will also present. La Crosse County Chief Medical Examiner Beth Lubinski will also speak.

A short video will be shown and Sheriff Roy Torgerson and City of Westby Police will present about what they have seen and are seeing in the community and what citizens can do to help stop the epidemic. There will be Q&A after the presentation. Narcan and training may be available.

Admission is free.