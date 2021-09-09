Ambassadors Courtney Moser, Jenna Harrington are ready to promote the Vernon County Fair

Moser said another new Fairest of the Fair event is a painted rock hunt. The rock hunt is coordinated by the Fairest of the Fair program with the help of Westby Rocks, which is painting rocks with fair images.

There will be one large rock with a Ferris wheel on it and six smaller rocks. The large rock will be worth a $5 Culver’s gift card and the smaller rocks will be worth $1. The rocks will be hidden around the fairgrounds. For kids’ safety, they will not be found in the parking lots, racetrack infield, show arenas, animal barns, horse track, demo derby area or tractor pull area. Rocks that are found can be brought to the fair office where the reward can be claimed.

Moser said the county fair is extra special for her this year, as it marks 20 years since she first started showing dairy cattle as a participant in the Little Britches Dairy Show. “I was just 2 years old.”

Once she was old enough, Moser joined the Seas Branch Smithies 4-H Club as a Cloverbud. Her main projects were dairy cattle, photography and arts and crafts.

Moser said she has many fair memories, but what stands out most are the connections made with fellow 4-H’ers and the community and the feeling of comradery. “What makes our fair so special is everyone learning from each other.”