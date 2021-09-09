Ambassadors Courtney Moser, Jenna Harrington are ready to promote the Vernon County Fair

The 164th Vernon County Fair has two ambassadors – Fairest of the Fair Courtney Moser and Junior Fairest of the Fair Jenna Harrington.
Moser and Harrington were selected during the Fairest of the Fair contest held at the Vernon Memorial Healthcare Expo Center on the fairgrounds June 12.
The ambassadors will make appearances at a variety of events and activities during fair week, which runs from Wednesday, Sept. 15 to Sunday, Sept. 19. They will also promote the fair at community events throughout the next year.
The Junior Fairest of the Fair was added to the Fairest program as a way to prepare young women to run as a Fairest of the Fair contestant when they come of age. Junior Fairest candidates must be between the ages of 14 and 16, a Vernon County resident, or participate in fair activities in Vernon County (the majority of the fair activities must be in the county).
The Fairest of the Fair serves as the official hostess of the Vernon County Fair. The Fairest also represents the fair in the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs contest. Candidates must be residents of Vernon County or the majority of their fair activities take place in the county. They must be a resident of the state of Wisconsin for at least a year prior to entry, and they must be 18 years of age by Jan. 1, 2022 since the Fairest is required to travel.
Courtney Moser
Moser, 22, said she was very excited to hear she was named Fairest of the Fair. “It’s a tremendous opportunity to represent the fair and share what makes the fair special.”
Since the coronation, Moser and Harrington have both been busy attending events. The ambassadors helped serve meals at the drive-through Vernon County Dairy Breakfast held in Coon Valley in June, attended the La Crosse Interstate Fair in July, shared information about the importance of tractor safety at the Vernon County National Night Out event in early August and greeted attendees as they passed through the main gate to watch the Richard Sidie Memorial Family Horse Pull held during Wild West Days last month.
She said the National Night Out event and dairy breakfast not only gave them an opportunity to promote the fair, but also educate people about tractor safety and the dairy industry.
Moser also attended the Fairest of the Fairs Reunion Day held during the Wisconsin State Fair. She has also been busy posting things on social media and she created an Instagram account.
She said she is looking forward to the 164th Vernon County Fair, especially milk and cookies with children in the Senior Citizen Building, Sunday, Sept. 19, at noon. During the first-time event, Moser and Harrington will read a book to the young fair-goers while they eat their treats. “It’s geared toward children, but everyone is welcome.”
Moser said another new Fairest of the Fair event is a painted rock hunt. The rock hunt is coordinated by the Fairest of the Fair program with the help of Westby Rocks, which is painting rocks with fair images.
There will be one large rock with a Ferris wheel on it and six smaller rocks. The large rock will be worth a $5 Culver’s gift card and the smaller rocks will be worth $1. The rocks will be hidden around the fairgrounds. For kids’ safety, they will not be found in the parking lots, racetrack infield, show arenas, animal barns, horse track, demo derby area or tractor pull area. Rocks that are found can be brought to the fair office where the reward can be claimed.
Moser said the county fair is extra special for her this year, as it marks 20 years since she first started showing dairy cattle as a participant in the Little Britches Dairy Show. “I was just 2 years old.”
Once she was old enough, Moser joined the Seas Branch Smithies 4-H Club as a Cloverbud. Her main projects were dairy cattle, photography and arts and crafts.
Moser said she has many fair memories, but what stands out most are the connections made with fellow 4-H’ers and the community and the feeling of comradery. “What makes our fair so special is everyone learning from each other.”
Another thing that makes the fair stand out, she said, is it’s the last fair of Wisconsin’s fair season. “We save the best for last.”
Deep-fried cheese curds from the Curd Mobile is Moser’s favorite fair food. “I might be biased because the owners Donna and Martin Kjelland were my 4-H leaders. That’s my go-to fair food because it’s a Wisconsin tradition and a dairy food.”
Moser said she is also looking forward to the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs contest, which will be held in January.
Moser, the daughter of Joy and Cary Moser, graduated from Westby Area High School in 2017 and from Wartburg College in December of 2020. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Journalism and Organizational & Public Relations, with a minor in Leadership. She works at Valley Fudge & Candy in Coon Valley as the digital marketing strategists.
Jenna Harrington
Harrington, 15, said she was surprised to hear her name announced as Junior Fairest of the Fair.
“I did it (entered the contest) for my friend,” Harrington said. “I was just surprised and shocked... I thought another girl would win.”
Since the coronation, Harrington, the daughter of John Harrington and Christine Harrington, has attended several events, including the Fourth of July parade in La Farge and the Wild West Days parade in Viroqua.
She is a member of the Retreat Ramblers 4-H Club and joined when she was 7 years old. At her former middle school, Harrington exhibited at the fair as a member of the FFA for two years. She returned to the 4-H club when she attended a middle school that didn’t have FFA. She is currently vice president of the 4-H club.
Normally Harrington exhibits arts and crafts at the fair, but this year she will be focusing on showing beef for the first time and her Junior Fairest of the Fair duties.
Harrington said she has many fair memories, but one of her favorites is hanging out with her friend and her friend’s goats.
“We’d sit by the goats and spend all day constantly eating cheesy fries, mini doughnuts and deep-fried Oreos,” she said. “We’d get all the free stuff we could in the buildings; we got everything that was free.”
Like many fair-goers, Harrington has a favorite fair food – hers is deep-fried Oreos. “They are so good,” she said. “I was at the Houston County (Minnesota) Fair and had them and at Wild West Days. Courtney had her first deep-fried Oreo at Wild West Days and she said they were surprisingly good.”
Harrington said she is looking forward to seeing children’s smiling faces during the fair.
“I’ve already seen a lot of smiles,” she said. Harrington said it’s cute when children say, “My, gosh, it’s a princess!”
Harrington is a 10th-grader at Luther High School in Onalaska, where she plays volleyball and softball.
