American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network to hold gathering for affordable cancer care near Stoddard

Affordable Cancer Care is Past Due! -- a community gathering for affordable cancer care will be held Wednesday, June 1, at 1:30 p.m. on the Tim and Lisa Servais farm, E2556 Hamburg Ridge Road, Stoddard.

Organizers of the American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg invite the public to join the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, along with cancer survivors, caregivers, advocates, and neighbors, for a community gathering to share cancer stories and tell lawmakers that affordable cancer care is past due. Congressional members will be there to listen and speak. Refreshments will be provided.