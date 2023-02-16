One in 7 patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion. At the same time, only about 3% of Americans give blood. The American Red Cross needs more people to make and keep appointments to give blood or platelets in February and has three great reasons to do so:
- Help prevent a blood shortage: Winter brings seasonal illness and dangerous weather, which can hurt the blood supply. When donors give now, they can help ensure blood is on hospital shelves when it’s needed.
- It’s Heart Month: During a blood donation appointment, the Red Cross checks donors’ blood pressure and pulse, which are important indicators of heart health.
- Treat yourself: All who come to give in February will get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon. Those who come to donate this month will also automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Florida. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/heart.
Donors of all blood types – particularly type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals – and platelet donors are needed daily to meet demand. Protect the blood supply from dropping – book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Vernon County:
- Readstown: March 10, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 112 East Center St.
- Viroqua: Feb. 20, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Viroqua High School, 100 Blackhawk Dr.
- Westby: March 10, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Westby High School, 206 West Ave. S.