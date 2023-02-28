A volunteer brings comfort to people displaced from a home fire, blood collections teams welcome back donors after winter storms disrupt the blood supply, a military officer returns home from deployment to be with family, and a local community member learns hands-only CPR.

All these actions make our communities stronger - and they all happened because of support and involvement with the American Red Cross.

This March, the Red Cross of Wisconsin is honoring those who make its mission possible during the 80th annual American Red Cross Month celebration — a national tradition that began in 1943 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first Red Cross Month proclamation. Here in Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers and many local community mayors have signed proclamations declaring March 2023 as Red Cross month.

“When help can’t wait during emergencies, people in Wisconsin rally together to provide relief and hope for neighbors in need,” said Mark Thomas, CEO and Regional Executive for the Red Cross of Wisconsin. “This humanitarian spirit is at the heart of our community, and we are proud to honor all those who make our mission possible during this year’s Red Cross Month celebration. You can join in their commitment by donating, volunteering, giving blood or platelets, or taking a lifesaving skills course.”

Participate in Red Cross Month by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation, give blood or platelets, become a volunteer or take a class in lifesaving skills, such as first aid, CPR and how to use an AED. On March 22, you can also join our annual Red Cross Giving Day campaign by donating at redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.

HELP CAN’T WAIT DURING EMERGENCIES

Over 630 people have received comfort and essentials from Red Cross disaster teams after more than 150 home fires across Wisconsin and the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan since the start of 2023. Our teams are in search of new volunteers who want to help people through their darkest time following local disasters. Areas of particular disaster volunteer need include Milwaukee, Beloit, Hayward, Monroe, Rhinelander, Racine and Ladysmith. To join or share our many in-person and virtual disaster volunteer roles, visit redcross.org/DAT.

PREVENT A BLOOD SHORTAGE

When volunteer blood and platelet donors lend an arm this March, they’ll help keep the blood supply from dropping this spring. All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma March 1-31, will receive a $10 Visa® Prepaid Card by email.* Plus, they'll be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card – which could help toward expenses like gas or groceries. There will be five lucky winners.* To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Vernon County March 1-31 are as follows:

Ontario: 3/21/2023, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Brookwood High School, 28861 State Hwy. 131;

Readstown: 3/10/2023, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 112 East Center St.;

Stoddard: 3/24/2023, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., St. Matthews Evangelical Lutheran Church, 303 N. Main St.;

Viroqua: 3/28/2023: 12 to 5:30 p.m., Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Pkwy.;

Westby: 3/10/2023: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Westby High School, 206 West Ave. S.

*Terms for both offers apply. Visit rcblood.org/help for details.