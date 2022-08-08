American Red Cross announces Vernon County blood drives

Did you know about 62% of the U.S. population is eligible to give blood? But, only about 3% does. By making an appointment to help save lives with the American Red Cross in August, donors can pump up the blood supply and keep it from falling to shortage levels. Platelet donors are especially needed now.

As a thank-you, all who come to give Aug. 1-31 will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three lucky winners. Everyone who comes to give blood or platelets in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. (Terms apply. Visit rcblood.org/fuel for details.)

Donors can schedule an appointment to give using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 8-31:

Vernon County

Coon Valley: Aug. 29, 1 to 6 p.m., Coon Valley Lutheran Church, 1005 Central Ave.

Hillsboro: Aug. 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hillsboro Firemen's Community Center, 203 Mill St.

Ontario: Aug. 31, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., String Swing, 27515 WI-131

Readstown: Sept. 2, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 112 East Center St.

Stoddard: Aug. 22, 12 to 6 p.m., St. Matthews Evangelical Lutheran Church, 303 N. Main St.

Westby: Aug. 15: 12 to 5:30 p.m., Westby Coon Prairie Church, 500 S. Main St.