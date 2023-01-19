American Red Cross announces Vernon County blood drives

As National Blood Donor Month continues this January, the American Red Cross celebrates those who give blood and platelets to help save lives − especially now, as we work to ensure a stable blood supply amid the threat of icy winter weather and severe seasonal illness. Donors of all blood types – particularly type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals – and platelet donors are needed daily to meet demand.

The start of the new year is one of the most challenging times to collect enough blood products, despite the constant demand. One in 7 patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion – yet only 3% of the public gives blood.

Don’t wait until there’s a crisis to donate. To book a time to give blood or platelets, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

In partnership with the National Football League (NFL), those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma through Jan. 31, 2023, will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona*, including access to day-of, in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 10-13), plus a $500 gift card for expenses. (*Terms apply. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl for details.)

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Vernon County

Hillsboro: Feb. 8, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Hillsboro Brewing Co., 206 East Madison St.

La Farge: Feb. 13, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., La Farge High School, 301 West Adams

Stoddard: Jan. 23, 12 to 6 p.m., St. Matthews Evangelical Lutheran Church, 303 N. Main St.

Viroqua: Jan. 27, 12 to 5:30 p.m., Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway