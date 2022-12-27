American Red Cross sets bloods drives in Vernon County

As the final holiday rush arrives, the American Red Cross asks donors to shake up their holiday plans and give blood or platelets now and throughout the end of the year.

According to AAA, nearly 113 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, meaning many who may have otherwise given blood will likely defer their donation until the new year. Unfortunately, trauma patients in the emergency room, those undergoing cancer treatment and new parents in need of lifesaving transfusions can’t take a holiday break. The need for blood and platelets is constant.

The Red Cross is asking eligible donors to give blood or platelets to help offset the weather-related shortfall in donations after the recent winter storm. Severe winter weather affected donor turnout and forced the cancellation of Red Cross blood drives locally and nationally, and blood donors of all types are needed to replenish the blood supply. For those in storm affected areas, please come out to donate when travel is safe. For those in unaffected areas, please help restock the blood shelves for patients now.

It’s important for donors − especially type O blood donors and platelet donors − to give now to ensure hospitals have the blood they need into the new year. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As a thank-you, all who come to give Dec. 16-Jan. 2 will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Vernon County.

Vernon County

Coon Valley: Jan. 9, 2023: 1 to 6 p.m., Coon Valley Lutheran Church, 1005 Central Ave.

De Soto: Jan. 20, 2023: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., De Soto High School, 615 Main St.

Readstown: Dec. 30, 2022: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 112 East Center St.

Westby: Jan. 13, 2023: 12 to 5:30 p.m., Westby Coon Prairie Church, 500 S. Main St.