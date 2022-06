The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive in the Chaseburg Village Hall, 400 Depot St., Thursday, July 7, from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.

To make an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org and enter the ZIP code for Chaseburg, 54621. Appointments can also be made by calling 608-609-0385. Walk-ins are also accepted.