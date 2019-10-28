The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive at Peace Lutheran Church, 112 E. Center St., Readstown, on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The need for blood is constant and your contribution is important for a healthy and reliable blood supply. You will feel good knowing you’ve helped change a life.
The Red Cross is looking for someone willing to serve as a coordinator for the site for future blood drives. If you are interested in volunteering, or are able to help with setup or tear down of the drives, contact Scott at 608-609-0385 or send an email to gregory.friell@redcross.org.
