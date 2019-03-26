American Red Cross to hold blood drive in Viroqua March 28 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, Thursday, March 28, from noon-5:30 p.m. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Red Cross Blood Church Of Christ Drive × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. Subscribe today Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. promotion Click here to subscribe to free La Crosse Tribune email newsletters promotion Click here to subscribe to the La Crosse Tribune online and in print Print Ads Furniture 6x3 Banner Mar 23, 2019 Jewelry March Print Ads Mar 24, 2019 Health TOMAH MEMORIAL HOSPITAL - Ad from 2019-03-25 Mar 25, 2019 Tomah Memorial Hospital 321 Butts Ave, Tomah, WI 54660 608-372-2181 Website Construction Spadea Inside Front Mar 24, 2019 Ad Vault INTERNATIONAL FURNITURE - Ad from 2019-03-24 Mar 24, 2019 International Furniture 301 Sky Harbor Dr, La Crosse, WI 54603 608-781-5500 Website Car Full Page Promo Mar 24, 2019 Construction Spadea Inside Back Mar 24, 2019 Construction weekly ad Mar 20, 2019 Finance CCU Quarter Page #3 (Makegood) Mar 20, 2019 Bar Half Page Print Ads Mar 24, 2019
