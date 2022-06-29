Amid state rates declining, Vernon Memorial Healthcare shares importance of routine immunizations

Wisconsin routine vaccination rates are declining, putting residents at risk for some communicable diseases, says Romelle Heisel, infection prevention coordinator at Vernon Memorial Healthcare (VMH).

Heisel shared information from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) website, which shows significant vaccination rate drops during 2020, as compared to the years 2015-2019. The most significant dips in immunizations appeared in March and April of 2020 – coinciding with the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As an example of the drop in vaccination rates, the DHS website shows that the statewide yearly average rate of vaccinations for children 24 months and younger, for the years 2015-2019, hovered between 110,000 and 100,000,” said Heisel. “In 2020, at its lowest point, the rate was around 65,000. After that, the rate did increase, but did not reach very much above 90,000. That difference accounts for thousands of very young children in our state who have not been vaccinated for communicable, and sometimes serious, diseases.”

In addition, said Heisel, this example was only indicative of one age group. All age groups, including adults, showed varying decreases in vaccination rates in 2020. Children ages 5-6 showed the largest drop in vaccination rates.

DHS data also showed that, so far in 2022, adult immunization rates are improving over 2021 and 2020 numbers. When comparing the months of April over the last two years, however, childhood immunization rates in 2022, for all ages, appear higher than 2020, but below 2021 numbers.

“I cannot stress how important it is, for both adults and children, to receive timely vaccinations,” said Heisel. “Anyone who is not up-to-date on vaccinations is at risk for contracting serious, yet preventable diseases, such as tetanus, measles and whooping cough.”

What should you do?

Heisel urges parents to get their children’s routine vaccinations updated. This can be done by making an appointment with your child’s healthcare provider or local county health department. Adults should also be vigilant about vaccination updates, such as tetanus boosters.

