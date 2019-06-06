Viroqua Area Special Olympics is happy to welcome Angi Hooker-Endicott as agency manager effective June 1. The agency manager plans, organizes, directs and coordinates programs and services for the athletes in the agency in accordance with established policies to further achieve the goals, objectives, standards and mission of Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Hooker-Endicott has been a Class-A parent volunteer since 2014, working alongside past agency managers to educate the community, raise funds for the program, and acknowledge contributions made by area donors and volunteers. She has coached bowling and is informally known as agency photographer. Hooker-Endicott’s daughters have both been involved with Special Olympics for five years, Kiana as an athlete and Kwyn as a Class-A Minor volunteer, taking an active role in coaching and managing various sports. Hooker-Endicott says she is “looking forward to working with the wonderful group of athletes, volunteers, parents, guardians, and community to continue to offer an excellent source of inspiration, achievement and social interaction that is vital for our success.”
The Viroqua and La Farge communities have worked together many years as Viroqua Area Special Olympics (VASO) Agency 6-40. The agency has had a consistent increase in athlete participation. Currently the agency has 39 active athletes at various skill levels participating in track, softball, bowling, and both competitive and skills level basketball. The agency also has a Unified Track Team, which joins people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team. It was inspired by a simple principle: training together and playing together is a quick path to friendship and understanding.
Special Olympics offers many ways to take part. There are short-term and long-term volunteer opportunities, the option of playing Unified Sports and to become a Special Olympics athlete. Through the power of sports, people with intellectual disabilities discover new strengths and abilities, skills and success. For information about how you can get involved in VASO as an athlete, volunteer, or to make a financial donation, contact Hooker-Endicott at viroquaspecialolympics@gmail.com.
