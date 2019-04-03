Voters in the Viroqua Area Schools District re-elected two incumbents to the board of education in Tuesday’s spring election.
The unofficial results show Angie Lawrence received 1,227 votes and Marina Abt received 1,047. Candidates Alicia Leinberger received 790 votes and Jesse Nelson received 724. Lawrence and Abt will serve a three-year term beginning Monday, April 22. A meeting to canvass spring election ballots will be held in the school district office Monday, April 8, at 8:15 a.m.
In the city of Viroqua, the unofficial results show that in Ward 1 David Tryggestad received 46 votes, while Paul Woodward received 45. Incumbents in Wards 3, 5, 7 and 9 ran unopposed. Terry Noble, Ward 3, received 107 votes; Mike Koppa, Ward 5, received 116 votes; John Thompson, Ward 7, received 95 votes; and Jeff Gohlke received 64 votes. The Board of Canvass was to be held Wednesday morning. The term for alderperson begins Tuesday, April 16. All terms are for two years.
The Vernon County advisory gerrymandering referendum passed with 4,245 “yes” votes; there were 1,741 “no” votes. The question was as follows: “Should the Wisconsin legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional district plans and maps?”.
In the Supreme Court justice race, Vernon County residents cast 3,382 ballots for Lisa Neubauer and 2,882 for Brian Hagedorn.
In the race for Court of Appeals Judge, District 4, Vernon County voters cast 4,699 votes for Jennifer Nashold, who ran unopposed.
In the multi-jurisdictional judge for Readstown/Viola, Thomas Simonson received 111 votes – 56 in Readstown and 55 in Viola. Simonson was unopposed.
The Vernon County Board of Canvass will meet in Room 309 of the Courthouse Annex in Viroqua Thursday at 9 a.m. to conduct the official canvass of the spring election and referendum.
