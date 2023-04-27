Anika Nemes and Cooper Gelhaus have been named Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month for March.

Nemes’ senior-year classes at Viroqua High School include AP statistics, coding, English 4, AP calculus, AP environmental science, orchestra and choir.

Her school activities are tennis, orchestra, choir, National Honor Society and Solo and Ensemble.

In the community Nemes is pianist for Vang Lutheran Church, is a member of the Westby Coon Prairie bell choir and is a board operator at WVRQ Radio Station. Her hobbies are playing tennis, piano and baking.

Nemes plans on attending Milwaukee School of Engineering to major in industrial engineering.

She is the daughter of Anthony and Angela Nemes.

Gelhaus’ classes this year include animal science, team sports, yearbook, English 4, video production, ag processing, individual sports and construction.

He is involved in sports such as cross country, basketball and baseball. In addition, he is a member of the National Honor Society.

In the community Gelhaus has helped out with Stuff the Bus and Toys for Tots, he works with Viroqua Parks and Rec in the summer and has picked up flags from veterans’ graves for The American Legion.

He enjoys fishing, spending time with friends and family and playing sports in he free time.

Gelhaus is planning to attend South West Technical College for the lineman program.

He is the son of Amy DuCharme and Tim Gelhaus.