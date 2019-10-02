Anne Butera, a self-taught artist who finds inspiration in the beauty of her garden and the magic of nature, will be VIVA Gallery’s guest artist during the month of October. You can see her work first at VIVA’s First Thursday opening reception on Oct. 3.
Butera’s modern botanical illustrations are highly detailed, informed by careful observation. They all begin with a spark of connection; something catches her eye or draws her attention, the whisper of an idea. Anne listens to that whisper and studies her subject before ever putting paint to paper. There’s communion with nature in that initial spark, a connection to the world’s magic that’s conveyed in the final painting.
Butera works primarily in watercolor but also loves challenging herself to try new things, playing in sketchbooks, creating block prints and designing fabric. She strives to seek out and celebrate life’s little joys and daily graces. Her blog, “My Giant Strawberry,” teaches in person and online; and sells her art, designs and fabric on her website and elsewhere on the web. Anne’s paintings have been exhibited across the country and her art and writing have been published in magazines and in the book Botanica. Her 2019 Calendar was featured in Cottages and Bungalows magazine.
Butera’s botanical watercolors and the works of VIVA’s 25 member artists will be featured at VIVA’s First Thursday reception on Oct. 3 from 5-7 p.m., and her works will be on display throughout the month. The gallery is located at 217 S. Main St. in Viroqua. For more information about this and future First Thursday events, contact the gallery at 608-637-6918 or info@vivagallery.net.
The gallery’s First Thursday will be followed by a 7 p.m. dinner next door at Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table. Email rootedspoon@gmail.com or call 608-632-2120 to make reservations. The Rooted Spoon cash bar will be open during the reception.
