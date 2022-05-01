Anneka Cress, Austin Winker earn Viroqua Area Rotary Club honors

Anneka Cress and Austin Winker are the Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month for April.

Cress' senior-year classes at Viroqua High School include English, anatomy and physiology, choir, band, ethnic cooking, chemistry, introduction to business, ASL and soap making.

In school she's a member of the band, plays tennis, manages the boys tennis team and does some theater.

Cress' community activities include being involved in her church youth group and worship team, and doing various community service projects.

Her hobbies are baking, cooking, crafting and sewing.

Cress will attend North Central University in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to double major in entrepreneurship and elementary education.

She is the daughter of Jason and Jessica Cress.

Winker's senior-year classes include medical terminology, family living, English IV, AP environmental science, world geography, AP statistics, computer applications, team sports, individual sports and video production.

In school he is on the wrestling, football and track teams. In the community he is active in Boy Scouts.

Winker's hobbies include fishing, hunting, outdoor walks and spending time with siblings.

He plans on attending a four-year college to major in biology, with the goal of becoming a physicians assistant.

Winker is the son of Keith and Cacy Winker.

