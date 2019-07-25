The McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua, in partnership with the Temple Theatre, is offering a free community screening of the newly released film, "Apollo 11." The event will be held inside the Temple Theatre in downtown Viroqua on Wednesday, Aug. 21. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., followed by the showing of the film at 6:30 p.m. The library will have a rocket ship photo booth set up inside the theater.
"Apollo 11" is a historic documentary about the Apollo 11 mission to land on the moon led by commander Neil Armstrong and pilots Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins. The film consists solely of archival footage, including film previously unreleased to the public and does not feature narrations, interviews, or modern recreations. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2019.
This free community screening is being made possible by the Friends of the Library and the Temple Theatre.
For more information about the event, contact the library at 637-7151.
