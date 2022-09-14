Applefest Run to be held in Gays Mills Sept. 24

The 43rd annual Applefest Run will again take place on the Saturday of Applefest in Gays Mills. That’s Sept. 24 at 9 a.m.

The fall is a great time to run a road race as the weather tends to be on the cooler side, but not as cold as the approaching Turkey Trots or Ugly Sweater runs that accompany the holidays. The Applefest Run hosts a very popular kids quarter-mile race. It's a great opportunity to get the whole family out cheering for the young ones or walking and running along the route which features the rolling hills of River Road heading south out of town.

The race will again offer the popular dri-fit long sleeve T-shirts. Shirts are guaranteed to early registrants by Sept. 16. Registration forms or online registrations are available at www.applefestrun.com

The race was originally organized in 1978 by longtime Lions Club member Gerry Boehm, along with Delee Anderson and Chuck Bolstad helping out in subsequent years. Amy and Mike Allbaugh took over the organization of the race in 1999. Mike passed away in May of 2022.

The North Crawford Cross Country team is now organizing the race. We will be honoring race organizer, coach and runner, Michael Allbaugh and collecting donations for a memorial bench to be set in the Gays Mills Lions Shelter Park. All proceeds from the race go to support wellness in Crawford County, including Sources of Strength and the local food pantries.

Sponsoring the race this year are Showen's Upper Place Vacation Rental, Vernon Memorial Healthcare, Gundersen Boscobel Area Hospital and Clinics, Aspen Farm Studios, Brockway Truck-ing & Excavating, The Design Monkey, GoMacro, Marketplace, Organic Valley, Star Valley Flowers and Sunrise Orchards.