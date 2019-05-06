The Vernon County Dairy Promotion Committee is sponsoring the Dairy Ambassador contest. Up to two contestants will be selected to serve as Dairy Ambassadors for the 2019-20 season.
The applicant must currently be a freshman in high school and 14 years old but not have reached their 19th birthday as of June 1, 2020. They must be a resident of Vernon County or the majority of their school activities take place in Vernon County.
The Vernon County Dairy Ambassador represents the dairy industry in the county at events throughout the year. Major activities will include dairy product promotion at cheese sampling events and county fair, parades, breed twilight meetings, banquets, shows, and speaking at clubs, schools and/or civic group meetings. Upon successful completion of the Dairy Ambassador program a $250 scholarship will be presented to the outgoing ambassador(s) at the 2020 dairy breakfast.
The Dairy Ambassador(s) will be installed at the Dairy Breakfast on the Farm, June 15 at the Dale and Brenda Torgerson Farm, Viroqua. Upon successful completion of the Dairy Ambassador program, a $250 scholarship will be presented to the outgoing ambassador(s) at the 2020 dairy breakfast.
The deadline to enter is May 24. Call 608-606-5233 with any questions. The application is available at the Vernon County UW-Extension Office, the Vernon County UW- Extension Office website, http://vernon.uwex.edu, both the UW-Extension Facebook page and UW-Extension 4-H Facebook page, the Vernon County Dairy Promotion Facebook page, and the Vernon County Dairy Youth Facebook page.
