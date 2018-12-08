The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is accepting applications for the 2019 Specialty Crop Block Grant (SCBG) program. Applications are due to DATCP by Feb. 15, 2019.
Grants are awarded to projects intended to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crop industries through research, education or market development. Qualified projects are those meant to benefit the industry as a whole as opposed to benefiting one individual, farm or company. DATCP will use a competitive review process to select the most qualified projects and will submit Wisconsin's state plan to the USDA for approval and funding.
Specialty crops include fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, nursery crops, herbs and more. Find a full list of eligible crops and more information about the program at www.ams.usda.gov/scbgp.
Nonprofits, producer organizations, government agencies, universities and other agricultural organizations are encouraged to apply. Applications may involve collaborations or partnerships between entities.
Grant funds will be awarded for projects up to three years in duration. Typical projects are awarded between $10,000 and $100,000. In anticipation of receiving funding, project contracts and work would begin in the fall.
Eligible project expenses include compensation for personnel, consultant services, materials and supplies, and miscellaneous costs.
Optional grant-writing workshops scheduled
Optional grant-writing workshops will be held for interested applicants on the following dates:
- Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2-4 p.m. in East Troy;
- Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2-4 p.m. in Madison.
Requests for Proposals information and application materials are online at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/SpecialtyCrops.aspx
For additional dates, locations and times to register for the free workshops, contact DATCP Grants Specialist Juli Speck at juli.spect@wisconsin.gov or 608-224-5134.
