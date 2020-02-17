Applications invited for Driftless Area Art Festival

Applications are invited for the 16th annual Driftless Area Art Festival, scheduled for Sept. 19-20 in Soldiers Grove. The festival welcomes applications from artists who live or create within the boundaries of the Driftless Area of southwest Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota, northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.
Applications, due by March 15, will be juried by members of the art community and festival committee. The 80 artists selected will be notified in early May. Late applications will be juried for inclusion on a space-available basis, and a late application fee will be charged.
Fine handmade art to be juried for the festival includes the following categories: drawing, ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, metalworks, mixed media, painting, pastels, photography, sculpture, and wood, including functional wares and furniture.
The festival, which has grown steadily since it began in 2005, also features live music and good food, all by performance and culinary artists from the Driftless region.
Free admission and free and convenient parking enhance the attraction of the festival for artists and patrons. In addition, artists can win ribbons and cash prizes. The People’s Choice award is decided by votes of festival-goers. A Best of Show and two Merit Awards are selected by a panel of art festival jurors, recognizing the overall excellence of exhibitors’ tents and offerings.
Information and application forms can be obtained from the festival website at www.DriftlessAreaArtFestival.com and from the Facebook page.