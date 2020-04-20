April 21 Vernon County Board of Supervisors meeting can be viewed on YouTube Live stream
April 21 Vernon County Board of Supervisors meeting can be viewed on YouTube Live stream

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, most all Vernon County committee meetings have gone virtual through WebEx.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, April 21, the County Board of Supervisors will hold their board organizational meeting. This meeting will be held via WebEx. In an effort for the community to view the meeting, a Vernon County WI YouTube Live channel has been set up for the community to view the meeting.

The web address for the YouTube Live stream is: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClFl4oZa7bNJ-scFf0ETEig/videos. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 21. Additionally, an audio recording of the meeting will be available by appointment only at the County Clerk’s Office, 608-637-5380.

