April is Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month. This month and throughout the year, the Vernon County Department of Human Services encourages all individuals and organizations to support child abuse and neglect prevention efforts in Wisconsin. We believe that every child deserves to grow up in a safe, stable, and nurturing environment. Children are the foundation of our society, our community, and our future. When we focus on preventing child abuse and neglect, the results are better childhoods, leading to healthier adults and stronger communities.

The Vernon County Department of Human Services asks community members to wear blue on April 3 to support the importance of Child Abuse Prevention. Please share your photos of you wearing blue with our Facebook site to show community support for children in our county.

Unfortunately, child abuse occurs everywhere, even in our small rural county. In 2022, Vernon County received a total of 252 reports of child abuse and/or neglect. Of those, 109 met the state’s criteria to investigate to ensure safety of the children and offer services to the families. Of the 109 reports there were 169 alleged victims and allegations consisted of:

39 allegations of physical abuse

57 allegations of neglect

23 allegations of sexual abuse

8 allegations of emotional damage

1 allegation of unborn child abuse

There will be 109 pinwheels located in front of the Erlandson Building in Viroqua during the month of April to represent the 109 reports that were received and investigated during 2022.

Children do well when their parents do well. Supporting families and ensuring parents have the knowledge, skills, and resources they need are effective ways to protect children from the risk of child abuse and neglect.

Community members can support one another by:

Taking time to talk to parents in your neighborhood – get to know them.

Sharing local resources with families.

Advocating for legislation and funding which support family programs within your community.

Donating new or gently used clothing, toys to programs that support families with children.

Bringing a meal or groceries to a family with young children.

Organizing a family fun event – such as a family story night, game, or movie night.

There will also be a coloring contest for children in Vernon County. The contest is divided into three different age categories from 0-10 years of age. Coloring sheets can be obtained from Human Services along with local elementary schools. Please have your child complete the coloring sheet and return to Human Services or to their school office by April 24. Winners in each category will then be chosen and a prize will be given. The winning pictures will also be framed and displayed in the waiting room at Human Services for the year.

To learn more about child abuse prevention and for more ideas of how to become involved, visit:

Vernon County Department of Human Services: vernoncounty.org

Prevent Child Abuse Wisconsin: preventchildabusewi.org

Department of Children and Families: dcf.wisconsin.gov

Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board: preventionboard.wi.gov