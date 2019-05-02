May is Archeology Month in Wisconsin, and the Vernon County Historical Society will celebrate on Thursday, May 9, by hosting Robert “Ernie” Boszhardt, who will discuss ancient and rare Middle Mississippian outposts in Trempeleau and Stoddard. Boszhardt’s talk will be held at the Vernon County Museum, 410 S. Center Ave., Viroqua.
Coinciding with the dawn of the Middle Mississippian Culture at the Native American city of Cahokia nearly 1,000 years ago, a group canoed over 500 miles up the Mississippi River to establish two settlements; one at Stoddard, the other at Trempealeau. These unique outposts represent foreigners within the Effigy Mound homeland. Hear how these sites were discovered and what archaeologists have learned over the past 20 years regarding why the Cahokians came to these specific places, how long they stayed, what they did when they were here, and if they interacted with local Woodland peoples.
Boszhardt is a professional archaeologist with more than four decades of experience, the vast majority in Wisconsin. He worked for the Mississippi Valley Archaeology Center at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for nearly 30 years and is now co-owner of Driftless Pathways, LLC and an honorary fellow at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has authored numerous articles and four books that cover a wide variety of Wisconsin archaeology topics with an emphasis on the Driftless Area, including the Wisconsin Historical Society Press book “Hidden Thunder: Rock Art of the Upper Midwest.”
