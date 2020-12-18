Area libraries offer project to safely connect the community with seniors

WEST SALEM--As the winter approaches, your local librarians encourage you and your family to reach out to our older community members. According to recent studies, not only are older adults at a higher risk for infection or death due to the coronavirus, but social isolation has led to nearly one in every four adults aged 64-plus reporting feelings of isolation, anxiety, and depression.
To help you better interact in safe ways with older adults outside of your immediate household, local libraries are creating senior activity kits, facilitating virtual programming targeted at older community members, and providing giveaways for seniors and caregivers this holiday season and throughout the winter. To find your library and to learn more about Senior Connections programming, giveaways, and services your library is providing this winter, visit wrlsweb.org/senior-connections/.
How can you safely reach out to the older adults in your life? Our librarians have some ideas for you! Here are some examples and ways your local library can help:
• Send a postcard or letter — pick up a pen pal kit from Independence Public Library or Hillsboro Public Library to get started.
• Schedule a phone or video chat with a friend, neighbor, or loved one. For inspiration, borrow a set of Caring Cards from Sparta Free Library or Lawton Memorial (La Farge) Library with conversation starters for all ages and interests.
• Remind your loved one that you’re thinking about them. Arcadia, Cashton, Independence, and Whitehall public libraries have activity books, arts and crafts kits, and other giveaways perfect to include in a contact-free care package. Or pick up a Boredom Buster Kit containing single-player games and solo activities from Coon Valley Public Library to deliver to a senior in your life.
• Record a phone or Zoom conversation about your family’s history. Tomah and Ontario public libraries have digital voice recorders available to borrow with your library card.
• Help your loved one attend a digital event. Check out the La Crosse Public Library’s Monday Mornings at Main virtual lecture series or McIntosh Memorial (Viroqua) Library’s Conversations program.
• For more information about Monday Mornings at Main, go to lacrosselibrary.org/monday or contact Heather Miller at the La Crosse Public Library by emailing hmiller@lacrosselibrary.org or by calling Heather at 608-789-7125.
• For more information about virtual humanities programming with McIntosh Memorial Library, which are offered live on Zoom and rebroadcast on local community television, visit mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org/ or call 608-637-7151.
• Hold a one-to-one book club over the phone or via Zoom with an older friend, neighbor, or relative. Your librarian is happy to give a recommendation or help you reserve multiple copies of books or audiobooks.
• Borrow a robotic companion dog or cat from the Trempealeau Library or the Independence Public Library to provide comfort and companionship.
Although some library services and hours may be temporarily limited, library staff at all 40 libraries in the Winding Rivers Library System are working to meet the needs of community members in all sorts of creative ways. Library staff is available for online or phone support, readers’ advisory, and other virtual or contactless services. To find contact information for your local library, visit wrlsweb.org/find-my-library/.
Bader Philanthropies, Inc., is sponsoring Senior Connections library programming this winter. Bader Philanthropies, located in Milwaukee, serves communities across the state, supporting initiatives that help older adults stay safe, healthy, and independent, and creating opportunities for older adults to learn and use technology in order to stay connected with family and friends.
Let us spread kindness and compassion this winter. For information about borrowing a Senior Connection Kit, picking up an activity or giveaway, or for details about Senior Connections programming and services at your nearest library, visit wrlsweb.org/senior-connections/.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!