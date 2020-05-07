Area libraries offer virtual services to patrons during coronavirus pandemic

She said they are also planning a summer reading program of some type and will share information on that soon. “While the current situation has put a damper on some events, Bekkum staff is working to create innovative programs that work with the safety precautions.”

The staff and Tryggestad are looking forward to seeing their patrons face-to-face.

“Those daily interactions and requests for assistance is what we enjoy most,” Tryggestad said. “While the current situation has forced Wisconsin libraries to temporarily close physical locations, we remain steadfast providers of learning and assistance for all either by phone, email or social media contact. There is nothing more rewarding than working with a patron to help them find just right materials – it’s what we do best!”

Knutson Memorial Library

Knutson Memorial Library in Coon Valley has been posting story readings on its Facebook page on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays for preschool through fourth-graders.

For adults, the library’s book group has been meeting via Zoom for the last two months. “We also did an email ‘What’s Cooking’ chat right after Easter with the topic Easter brunch,” said Library Director Karen Bernau.