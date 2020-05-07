Area libraries offer virtual services to patrons during coronavirus pandemic

Public libraries are gathering places for all ages and walks of life. The opportunity to come to a library to read and check out a book, play a game with friends or listen to a guest speaker, has been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The libraries have been closed to the community since March 17, when Gov. Tony Evers banned all mass gatherings of 10 people or more. A Safer at Home Order went into effect March 25, and on April 16 the order was extended until May 26. The extension allows public libraries to offer curbside pickup of books and other materials.
Library directors in Viroqua, Westby and Coon Valley were emailed questions asking how they and their staff have been serving patrons during the pandemic.
McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua
Most of the regular programming offered at the library is currently available on the Viroqua Library Facebook page.
“We offer live office hours with Youth Services Director Mary Mulvaney-Kemp, two story-time programs per week, and a Friday live session with families at 3 p.m. Those sessions feature a weekly craft activity or game,” said Library Director Trina Erickson. “For adults we offered a daily trivia challenge during National Library Week and participants in our Norwegian language learning classes are continuing to meet virtually.”
Erickson said she and the staff are looking forward to presenting new adult programs through Facebook, Instagram and the library’s YouTube channel.
Although patrons aren’t physically in the library, they can still check out virtual materials. Erickson said patrons are able to check out books and audiobooks from Overdrive, which is an electronic library collection.
“Download the Libby App to get started,” Erickson said. “Thousands of titles are available free of charge with a library card. And if patrons need a card, we are issuing virtual library cards. Visit www.wrlsweb.org to get started.”
Erickson said the Viroqua library is working on plans to offer curbside service in the future. “The safety of our patrons and staff is the number one priority as we put the plan together.”
Erickson and her staff have been busy making preparations for the time when libraries are able to re-open safely.
Erickson has been attending weekly meetings offered by the Winding Rivers Library System, attending webinars and reading information put out by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction on re-opening procedures.
“The library management team meets weekly and we hold full staff meetings weekly as well,” Erickson said. “We are all working together to create a plan that enables us to reopen the library while making sure our patrons and staff stay safe.”
Once public libraries are given the OK to reopen, Erickson said they are looking forward to seeing all of the patrons. “Our patrons are the heartbeat of our library and we truly miss everyone.”
Bekkum Memorial Library
Once Westby’s Library Director Michelle Tryggestad receive word of the closure of public libraries, she and her staff immediately revamped their website, wrlsweb.org/westby/, with easy-to-follow links for all ages.
“On our Learning From Home tab you’ll find local, state and nationally vetted sites of terrific free resources for educators and home learning mentors alike,” Tryggestad said. “The Fun For Kids tab has links for Pre-K through high school students which are loaded with fun, interesting and helpful information targeted to your child’s age.”
Tryggestad said Badgerlink Resources, free to every state of Wisconsin resident, and available through the online library, include encyclopedia articles, lesson plans for educators, skill-building programs, health guides, exam prep materials, car repair manuals and much more.
“Educators, parents and caregivers know that links on our website are safe, educational and fun for their kids,” she said. “Our Youth Program Coordinator Marin Ball has been creating some wonderful virtual story times, sharing stories, easy activities, and a challenge each week – follow us on Facebook @bekkumlibrary to enjoy.”
Like Viroqua library’s Erickson, Tryggestad said patrons can check out virtual materials during the closure.
“This has actually been a timely opportunity for families and individuals to experience the recently expanded Wisconsin Digital Library with thousands of eBooks, digital audiobooks and videos to select,” she said. “The Libby and Overdrive apps are extremely user friendly and our staff are happy to walk you through the set-up steps. All you need is your library card.”
Tryggestad said she is hoping the library will offer curbside services in some form by the middle of May.
“Our paramount concern is safety for our patrons and our staff, so we are following the Wisconsin Library Association, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and CDC guidelines regarding materials handling and safe distancing,” she said. “We encourage our patrons to follow us on Facebook @bekkumlibrary and our website for the latest updates. We’ll also share updates with the Broadcaster and Times, as well as WVRQ and WDRT radio stations.”
Tryggestad and the staff have been busy with numerous projects in preparation for the library’s eventual re-opening.
“Bekkum staff has been very busy preparing more than 250 of the latest books, videos and magazines for patrons to check out when we are open to the public,” Tryggestad said. “We continue to add interesting challenges, helpful resources and fun literacy links to our website and our Facebook page – be sure to check in often to enjoy these changes. Staff are also coordinating new programs for the upcoming months – possibly virtual, but hopefully live!”
She said they are also planning a summer reading program of some type and will share information on that soon. “While the current situation has put a damper on some events, Bekkum staff is working to create innovative programs that work with the safety precautions.”
The staff and Tryggestad are looking forward to seeing their patrons face-to-face.
“Those daily interactions and requests for assistance is what we enjoy most,” Tryggestad said. “While the current situation has forced Wisconsin libraries to temporarily close physical locations, we remain steadfast providers of learning and assistance for all either by phone, email or social media contact. There is nothing more rewarding than working with a patron to help them find just right materials – it’s what we do best!”
Knutson Memorial Library
Knutson Memorial Library in Coon Valley has been posting story readings on its Facebook page on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays for preschool through fourth-graders.
For adults, the library’s book group has been meeting via Zoom for the last two months. “We also did an email ‘What’s Cooking’ chat right after Easter with the topic Easter brunch,” said Library Director Karen Bernau.
“Virtual programming works for those who have fairly up-to-date equipment and who are fairly ‘tech savvy’; it can be rather frustrating for those whose equipment is a bit outdated or who are intimidated by technology,” Bernau said. “I think we are finding out that most of our communities still have a fairly significant split between the two; part of that split is age-related, but some is also economic.”
Bernau said patrons can access various databases with their library cards; Gale Courses, Reference USA, and Mango Languages are three popular ones.
“They also have access to a wealth of eResources through Libby (the app for the Wisconsin eLibrary),”she said “In order to make these resources more widely accessible, the Winding Rivers Library System has begun issuing temporary ‘eCards’ which are designed to give more people access.”
Knutson Memorial Library began offering curbside service on April 27. Patrons must call or email the library with a list of desired items; online requesting through the library catalog Encore is discouraged until at least May 8.
“We gather the items that are currently available at our facility, check them out to the patron, bag them, and place an identifying label on the outside,” Bernau said. “The label also states the date and time the items were last touched, so that the patron will know when it is safe to open the bag. We then notify the patron of a time ‘window’ when they can pick up the items and place them on a cart outside the library doors. It’s pretty much ‘no contact.’ Needless to state, we follow the recommended guidelines from the DPI in our safety procedures.”
The days and hours when this service is available are Monday-Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m., and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Downtime” projects at the library have included tackling big projects such as cleaning and re-organizing the basement storage area, dusting shelving units, re-organizing the office, weeding the adult nonfiction, and planning for the summer reading program.
“I’ve also been working from home a certain amount – as director, I have been attending a lot of virtual meetings, updating and revising the policy manual, creating social media posts, and scanning photos for the online Echo Project database,” Bernau said. “It’s actually pretty amazing how much there is to do!”
The library director and her staff miss the day-to-day people contact, and are looking forward to the re-opening of the library.
“As librarians, we get to know a lot about our patrons and consider them our friends,” Bernau said. “For some people, particularly the elderly, church events and library activities are primary forms of socialization and we have worried about those people in particular. I’ve also wondered often how young children are coping with a complete upheaval of their world; and I have a lot of sympathy for the parents, as well!”
“It’s also been very frustrating and rather discouraging to be ‘marking time’ with no idea of when it will end, so it’s incredibly exciting to be able to offer curbside service, at least,” she added.
