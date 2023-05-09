Middle school students with a talent for the visual arts had an opportunity to hear first-hand from a professional artist and to work on art projects.

Sarah Pederson, a self-taught artist from Coon Valley who specializes in 3-D trompe l’oeli (fool the eye) murals, was the guest speaker at the Middle School Visual Arts Fest hosted by De Soto Area Schools, Friday, May 5. The event is part of the Mississippi Valley Gifted & Talented Network, with students from De Soto, Kickapoo, La Farge, Richland Center, Royall, Norwalk-Ontario and Bangor school districts attending.

Pederson, who has a business degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, has been painting professionally since 2012 with the business name Lucid Painting.

Meg Buchner, elementary art teacher and gifted and talented coordinator at the De Soto school district, welcomed the students and introduced Pederson.

“Art has the power to make people feel,” Buchner said. Buchner said she first saw Pederson’s artwork in 2020, when she was in the Gundersen Health System Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Unit in La Crosse with her son.

“On the wall there was a painting of an outdoor scene – it looked real. You could see little tiny details.” She noted there were even fish on the bathroom wall. Buchner said art has the power to help a child hooked up with an IV pole to feel better and a mother, too.

Pederson said when she decided to be a stay-at-home mother, she taught herself to paint by studying other artists. In 2012, at the age of 35, she started painting professionally. Pederson reminded the students age doesn’t matter when pursuing art.

The muralist said being able to be creative and bring joy are among the rewards of being a professional artist. “Each project is different and I can set my own schedule.”

Pederson told students she is still an introvert even after all these years of interacting with clients. “I get energy by being alone.”

Pederson also shared some of her responsibilities, including customer service, preparing and ordering supplies, accounting and budgeting, and paying taxes. “You pay more taxes when you’re self-employed.”

After Pederson presented photos of some of her favorite projects, shared painting tips and answered a few questions, the students broke into small groups to work on three different art projects. Students created a collaborative gridded mural, learned how to make a small book and created a plaster relief tile.

Buchner said this was the second year in a row De Soto hosted the visual arts fest for sixth- to eighth-grade students. She said the students who attended were selected by their teachers.

“This is a great event, especially for kids gifted in art. (It’s) for them to create and learn about careers in art. It exposes them to options.”

She said the Middle School Visual Arts Fest helps students find their voice, express their creativity and gives them an opportunity to do something they may not necessarily do in art class. “It’s a fun day, for sure.”

In addition to listening to the artist talk and making art, the middle-schoolers were invited to bring one piece of visual art to display. Comment cards were available for students to fill out.