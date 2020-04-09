Area pastors adjust how they offer worship services, reach out to their flock during pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has affected all aspects of life – from the way students are learning at home to the way their parents are working, to how people are exercising during this time of social distancing to how the faithful are worshiping and how pastors are reaching out to them.
Pastors in the area and across the state have adjusted the ways they are worshiping and connecting with members of their congregation since Gov. Tony Evers banned gatherings of more than 10 people back on March 17.
At Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua, congregation members and Pastor Yvonne Marshall have been reaching out to each other through phone calls, cards, emails, text messages, Facebook and more.
“We have an active ‘Care Team’ ministry with over 10 people who have been committed to maintaining contact with the most vulnerable: the frail elderly, homebound, and those in care facilities,” Marshall said in an email. “We have an active Prayer Team.”
Marshall said the congregation’s administrative assistant regularly checks for telephone messages and emails sent to the church; she also posts activities for children, copies of the newsletter, and the weekly worship service to the church website.
“We have a monthly newsletter that is sent to members using both the U.S. Postal Service and email,” Marshall said. “We use our church Facebook page to provide daily updates, scripture verses, and messages of encouragement.”
Good Shepherd’s last worship service as a congregation in the church building was held Sunday, March 15, and was broadcast on WVRQ. Broadcasting the worship service on the radio has been a 30-year tradition.
Marshall said they continue to tape a weekly worship service for radio broadcast. A team of four people maintains proper social distancing, and using separate microphones, provide a service of Scripture reading, prayers, special music, and a message from the pastor. She said members of the church are also aware of various online worship options provided by area sister-congregations.
The pastor also tapes brief daily devotions for radio broadcast from Monday through Friday.
The pandemic has affected the way some members of the congregation donate to the church since there isn’t an offertory collected on Sundays.
“With the pandemic affecting everyone in some way, congregation members are aware that some people are now unemployed, some are unsure of their financial security, and others continue to receive a paycheck or their retirement income,” Marshall said. “Some folks have changed their giving method to electronic methods with automatic withdrawals from their checking account to the church account. Some folks are able to be more generous knowing that there are some folks who are unable to give in the same way.”
This being Holy Week, members of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Viroqua began their observation of the week with a Palm Sunday processional. This year, however, there was a twist because of the pandemic. Members of the congregation drove to the church parking lot at noon and processed through the city.
“Ordinarily, we would meet and process within our church space or by walking along nearby community streets,” Vicar Michele Engh said in an email. “To do so this year would be difficult and so the parish met and processed via vehicles including a bike.”
Engh said everyone drove slowly, waving branches and paper palms, and as they made their way through Viroqua they paused to pray at the hospital, veterans, long-term care facilities, and throughout the community.
“We appreciate the cooperation of the Viroqua Police Department and Chief Niedfeldt for allowing us to celebrate and gather in such a difficult time and in such a unique way,” Engh said. “It was good to see others through windshields!”
Twenty-eight cars were in the processional.
Engh said the congregation has been worshiping using Zoom, Facebook Live and Vernon Communications Co-op.
Pastor Timothy Dunham, who leads the West Prairie Parish in rural Viroqua, and the parish’s worship committee have also used online tools for its worship services.
“Online worship is a sorry substitute,” Dunham said. “When you watch online, the service is a totally different thing. Anything on video or TV is designed for entertainment. We still want to reach out at this time so people don’t feel alone.”
On Saturdays, Dunham, a pianist, a liturgist, and a cameraman come to the church to do a service similar to Sunday worship. The pre-recorded weekly worship service is streamed on YouTube at the regularly scheduled worship time on Sunday at 10 a.m. The church secretary emails parishioners a link to the YouTube video on Sundays.
“Most people in the congregation seem to like it; certainly it’s not ideal,” Dunham said. “It’s an older congregation and not all are internet or social media savvy, so they can watch Vernon Communications’ broadcast.”
Good Friday and Easter Sunday services will also be available on YouTube.
Dunham said it’s strange not meeting with the congregation in person. “It’s difficult for a lot of pastors to adjust (to online worship), even the younger ones.” He said in-person worship embodies the people.
Dunham said he hopes using online resources for worship services is “very temporary.” “I don’t think we’d continue. Some churches will continue to keep doing (worship) online.”
Dunham said he isn’t sure how the pandemic will affect the West Prairie Parish’s finances.
“We don’t know yet,” he said. “When this thing started, we sent a letter to say our services would be online, we encouraged members to continue to send offerings and send checks to the appropriate people. So far, checks are coming in. We don’t have online giving. I don’t know the percentage of people who normally give who aren’t. Some people might wait and give a lump sum. It’s too early to tell. We’re not suffering in that regard.”
Dunham said he hopes the pandemic won’t continue much longer.
Pastor John Dumke of Our Saviors and Skogdalen Lutheran churches in Westby, is offering worship online through Facebook. “We’re trying to get this down, and last Sunday we finally learned how to do it.”
Worship online is Sundays at 10 a.m., and includes a time of worship with music, prayers, meditation and offering. Recordings are available after the live event on the congregation’s Facebook page and website, and Vernon Communications.
Dumke is also offering “Wednesday Mornings with Pastor John” at 10 a.m., which includes a mixture of reflection, devotion, scripture and prayer. “It’s better received than worship,” he said.
Starting next week, Dumke said, there will be a weekly Bible time for all ages on Thursdays at 11 a.m. The pastor will read from the beginners Bible and have resources for people to use at home.
The pastor said the parish is working on offering Zoom times throughout the week for a variety of groups. “We’re trying to use that technology,” Dumke said.
Dumke said he’s excited about using the different technology.
“This forces us to do ministry in a new way,” he said. “My hope is to learn from this.”
There are also off-line options for members of the congregation. Dumke will be recording a short devotion people can listen to by calling the church office at 608-634-4871 between 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. Congregants can also ask the church secretary to mail information to them on a weekly basis .
“A lot of people don’t have a computer or a TV,” Dumke said.
Dumke said as of right now, he isn’t sure how the pandemic will affect the finances. During the worship, the offering is mentioned, and people can mail in an offering or make one online.
“Times are tough, some are laid off, some are self-employed,” he said. “I see this as our Act 2 church time. In the early church people gathered in their homes and synagogues and supported the community.”
Dumke said the congregation is still connected, even though they are not together.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
