Area pastors adjust how they offer worship services, reach out to their flock during pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has affected all aspects of life – from the way students are learning at home to the way their parents are working, to how people are exercising during this time of social distancing to how the faithful are worshiping and how pastors are reaching out to them.

Pastors in the area and across the state have adjusted the ways they are worshiping and connecting with members of their congregation since Gov. Tony Evers banned gatherings of more than 10 people back on March 17.

At Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua, congregation members and Pastor Yvonne Marshall have been reaching out to each other through phone calls, cards, emails, text messages, Facebook and more.

“We have an active ‘Care Team’ ministry with over 10 people who have been committed to maintaining contact with the most vulnerable: the frail elderly, homebound, and those in care facilities,” Marshall said in an email. “We have an active Prayer Team.”

Marshall said the congregation’s administrative assistant regularly checks for telephone messages and emails sent to the church; she also posts activities for children, copies of the newsletter, and the weekly worship service to the church website.