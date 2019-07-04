Thirty-four area youth recently participated in a three-day Tractor Safety Certification Class, which was held at the Vernon County Fairgrounds in Viroqua.
Included in the course were classroom and driving instructions, and then ended with both written and driving tests. Guest speakers from the Viroqua police and fire departments, A-1 Fire Service and Tri-State Ambulance provided interactive instruction. The youth also had an opportunity to hear firsthand about surviving a farm accident from a guest speaker.
Tractor Central, Portland Implement and Coon Valley Dairy/Implement Co. donated tractors to be used for the event. Nelson Agri-Center provided a skid steer for a safety demonstration.
The Tractor and Machinery Safety Certification classes are a coordinated effort between the Extension office and the area ag instructors, Lloyd Hardy, Viroqua; Hillary Bark, De Soto; Mike Fowell, La Farge; Brian Kast, Kickapoo; Erica Hoven, Westby; and Kally Koch, Seneca.
Trophies are courtesy of Rural Insurance Company.
