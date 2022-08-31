Arkansas woman injured in two-vehicle collision in Ontario

An Arkansas woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision, Monday, Aug. 29, in the village of Ontario.
According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 7 a.m. Matthew James Ouimet, 39, of Ontario, was operating a mid-size SUV, traveling north on South Garden Street/State Hwy. 131. Ouimet was approaching the intersection of South Street/State Hwy. 33 and said he did not see a westbound vehicle driven by Stephanie Jean Steward, 51, of Lincoln, Arkansas. Ouimet continued north through the intersection and struck the Steward vehicle.
Steward complained of possible injuries and was transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua by Ontario Ambulance and was later released. No other injuries were reported.