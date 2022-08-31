Arkansas woman injured in two-vehicle collision in Ontario

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 7 a.m. Matthew James Ouimet, 39, of Ontario, was operating a mid-size SUV, traveling north on South Garden Street/State Hwy. 131. Ouimet was approaching the intersection of South Street/State Hwy. 33 and said he did not see a westbound vehicle driven by Stephanie Jean Steward, 51, of Lincoln, Arkansas. Ouimet continued north through the intersection and struck the Steward vehicle.