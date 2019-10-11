McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a cooking program featuring Inga Witscher, host of the Wisconsin Public Television show, “Around the Farm Table.” Witscher will be at the library, Saturday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to noon. During the program, Witscher will demonstrate how to make a fall tart and “haymakers” punch.
Witscher owns and operates a small organic dairy farm near Osseo. When she’s not setting up pastures for their cows to graze, milking the 15 Jerseys, making cheese with her father, or indulging her passions for gardening and cooking, she collaborates with her team to develop narratives for “Around the Farm Table.”
The program at the library is being co-sponsored by the Viroqua Food Co-op. For more information, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or call 637-7151.
