A 37-year-old man was booked into the Vernon County Detention Center on Thursday, April 20, for receiving stolen property and probation violation.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 1:30 p.m. April 20, Kenneth Ray Stroops was taken into custody by the sheriff’s office in the town of Union, rural La Farge, in Vernon County. The arrest was made in conjunction with an ongoing burglary investigation in the city of La Crosse. In addition to the arrest made during the joint investigation, stolen property was also recovered in Vernon County.

Stroops appeared in Vernon County Circuit Court on April 21, remotely from the Vernon County Detention Center, for a bail hearing. A $500 signature bond was ordered; however, he will remain in custody until released from the probation hold by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. The value of the stolen property recovered was $1,800. Formal charges will be sought through Vernon County District Attorney Timothy J. Gaskell or La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke.

The incidents remain under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and the La Crosse Police Department.

If you have any information about this crime or any other crimes, call Vernon County Crime Stoppers at 608-637-TIPS (8477), or La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS (8477), or online at www.p3tips.com.