Toril Fisher and Susan Cushing of La Farge and Howard Von Ruden of Cashton are among the artists participating in Art Dash 2019
This third annual event to support the Franciscan Spirituality Center in La Crosse brings together local artists and community members for a fun and fast-paced evening of fine art and food.
Art Dash will take place Thursday, March 28, at The Cargill Room at The Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern in La Crosse. A social begins at 5 p.m., and the Art Dash starts promptly at 6 p.m.
How it works: Everyone who buys a $100 Dash ticket will go home with a piece of original art, but which piece is up for grabs. Each Dash ticket holder will be assigned a number. After a social hour and preview of the art, numbers will be drawn in random order. When their number is called, ticket holders will dash to the art item of their choice. If that item is still available, they may select it. If it already has been chosen, they’ll have to dash to another piece they like and so on until all of the artwork is claimed.
Spouses and friends can buy a Spectator ticket for $60 and watch the fun. All ticket holders will enjoy delicious appetizers and desserts, plus have a chance to mingle with the artists and other guests. Spectator ticket holders also will be entered into a drawing for door prizes.
The works of more than 70 artists will be featured, with a variety of mediums represented. For a look at the artwork that will be available to “dash for” at the event, visit www.FSCenter.org and click on the Art Dash tab at the top of the page.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.FSCenter.org or by calling 608-791-5295.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.