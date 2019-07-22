The 15th annual Driftless Area Art Festival is set for Sept. 21-22 in Soldiers Grove's Beauford T. Anderson Park. Though ravaged by recent floods, the park has been totally restored, thanks to the generosity and hard work of village leaders, residents and friends.
The weekend, which celebrates the many aspects of art, will feature 80 visual artists, four musical groups, and 10 culinary artists, all from the Driftless region. Visual artists will offer ceramics, fiber art, glass, jewelry, multimedia, photography, printmaking, sculpture and wood pieces. In addition, visual art works by hundreds of young people in schools across the Driftless region will be displayed in the Youth Art Tent. It’s still time for teachers to register for the exhibit. There’s no fee and all pieces submitted will be exhibited. For information, call Jane Holzhauer at 608-872-2345.
A popular feature of the festival, begun three years ago, is the silent auction of pieces donated by many of the artists. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and again on Sunday, offering a good sample of the entire festival array in one spot. New pieces will be offered each day, with proceeds going to help fund festival expenses. New this year, patrons who can’t wait until 2 p.m. but really want a particular item can buy it on the spot for 10 percent over the retail value.
Musical groups will perform throughout the festival. Saturday morning will feature Catherine and Ted Parrish, with Patchouli performing Saturday afternoon. On Sunday, Kickapoo Joy Juice will entertain in the morning and Medicine Brothers Band will play in the afternoon.
Catherine and Ted Parrish, an acoustic duo from Viroqua, write original songs that cross the bridge between folk and blues, using musical knowledge honed through decades of performing, recording, and teaching. Catherine’s soaring vocals are the focal point of all the songs, with their multi-instrumental skills deployed on whichever instruments each song requires, whether guitar, ukulele, mandolin, banjo, or flute.
Master guitarist Bruce Hecksel and singer-songwriter Julie Patchouli blend music from their two musical projects Patchouli and Terra Guitarra. Terra Guitarra was called “one of the top nuevo-flamenco groups in the world” by Zone Music Reporter. Patchouli and Terra Guitarra have taken their music all over the world, and in 2019 their album "Spirit Wheel" was nominated ZMR "Best World Album." Their soulful fusion of blazing Spanish and world guitar instrumentals, heartstring tugging lyrics, lush vocal harmonies, and epic folk rock anthems are infused with a visible onstage chemistry. The Chicago Tribune says the duo’s “songs about harmony & healing inspire the human spirit.”
In 2017 four local musicians got together with the intent of starting a new band, and they named it Kickapoo Joy Juice. Their music is infectiously fun, toe tapping and danceable with lively polkas, beautiful waltzes, novelty songs, rags and reels. Band members include Jesse Downs on fiddle and accordion and Liz Voz on guitar. Voz and Downs have been in the area for over 10 years, farming, playing music together and calling square dances. David Gibbs plays the clarinet. A Gays Mills native, Gibbs returned to the area after two decades in San Francisco performing and teaching music. Jane Keeley, a familiar face in the Driftless music scene, plays the stand-up bass.
Medicine Brothers is a mostly acoustic family band specializing in folk, bluegrass, honkytonk and Americana. Members include Jamie Waggoner on acoustic guitar and vocals, Sandler Waggoner on telecaster and vocals, Shawn Neary on the upright bass and vocals, Melanie Richardson on vocals, and Mike Richardson on mandolin and vocals. There’s more information on their Facebook page.
Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission and parking are free. Handicap parking is available, and entrances have curb ramps. Socialized dogs on leashes are permitted, except in the Youth Art Tent.
Major funding partners for the festival include Peoples State Bank, the Village of Soldiers Grove and its Community Development Corporations, GoMacro, Crawford County and the Crawford County Tourism Council, and Wisconsin Public Radio, along with many benefactors, and other corporate and private sponsors.”
Full details on the festival, can found at www.DriftlessAreaArtFestival.com and on the Festival’s Facebook page.
