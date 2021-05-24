Artists, art lovers preparing for Driftless Area Art Festival

Planning for the 16th annual Driftless Area Art Festival is moving forward, according to festival co-chair Anita Tegen. The festival is set for Sept. 18-19 in Soldiers Grove.

“We’ll be closely following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, as we make final decisions on the event,” she said.

Seventy-one artists have already been selected by a jury of artists, and Tegen said that the committee is inviting and accepting applications. Nine or 10 culinary artists will offer locally sourced food and beverages.

Four musical groups will perform, including Saturday’s artists Scott Cary Guthrie in the morning and Patchouli in the afternoon. Sunday morning will feature Kickapoo Joy Juice, with the Sap Suckers performing in the afternoon.