Artists, art lovers preparing for Driftless Area Art Festival

Planning for the 16th annual Driftless Area Art Festival is moving forward, according to festival co-chair Anita Tegen. The festival is set for Sept. 18-19 in Soldiers Grove.
“We’ll be closely following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, as we make final decisions on the event,” she said.
Seventy-one artists have already been selected by a jury of artists, and Tegen said that the committee is inviting and accepting applications. Nine or 10 culinary artists will offer locally sourced food and beverages.
Four musical groups will perform, including Saturday’s artists Scott Cary Guthrie in the morning and Patchouli in the afternoon. Sunday morning will feature Kickapoo Joy Juice, with the Sap Suckers performing in the afternoon.
The Youth Art tent will feature an activity corner where kids can decorate piggy banks and create other works of art. The KidsArt Gallery will display works of art created by students, with a team of artist judges awarding blue ribbons in each of three age groups. Blue-ribbon-winning pieces will be offered at live auction during the 2022 festival. This year’s live auction, with proceeds going to the art programs in the three winners’ school art programs, will feature winning works from the 2019 festival. In the Teen Art Gallery teen artists will show their best works and ribbons and monetary awards will be given.
Teachers have been notified and are reserving work pieces from the current school year. And the festival will continue including all participating school art programs in a drawing for $500 to help support the winning school’s art program.
Free admission and free and convenient parking enhance the attraction of the festival for artists and patrons.
Information and application forms can be obtained from the festival website at www.DriftlessAreaArtFestival.com and from the Facebook page.