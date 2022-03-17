Aspen Place opens in Viroqua

Aspen Place in Viroqua is open and a few residents have settled into their new home.

Aspen Place, a Community-Based Residential Facility (CBRF), is located on the Garfield Avenue side of the former Bethel Home Skilled Nursing Facility. In October of 2021, the Bethel Home and Services Board of Directors announced they would be discontinuing the Skilled Nursing Facility (nursing home) license.

“We want to focus on the future and not the past,” said administrator Jeanne Barr. “We are still serving the community in the way they’re asking us to be. People want to age in place. It provides the opportunity to have a beautiful home.”

She said even though there have been changes, the continuum of care remains.

“We still have the continuum of care Bethel Home has provided for years,” Barr said. “Our mission is the same. The ability to serve those in need is critical. We care what the community is saying, what residents are saying. There is a time and place for a nursing home.”

Barr said the CBRF allows for residents to personalize their rooms.

“CBRF is a residential-based facility; you can tell you’re not in a nursing home,” she said. “They have private rooms that they can decorate how they want with their own bedspread, their own pictures, and bring in their own furniture. We are able to cater to that and they have a say in how they want their room.”

Aspen Place, which has 20 rooms, is in the entirely renovated first floor of Bethel. Each room has a television, a lockable door for privacy and security, and a call light. The facility is fully sprinkled and smoke detected.

The renovated space includes new flooring, new LED lighting, fresh paint and new home-like décor. There is a library area which is stocked by RedLou Library, there are living room areas throughout the facility, and areas for crafts, baking and gatherings. In addition, there is the Bistro for meals, including afternoon coffee and continental breakfast.

The facility also has The Coop, an area where residents can view the therapy chickens, hold gatherings, take part in activities and use for therapy provided by a third party. The equipment can also be used for general exercise routines. A small play area for children is just outside The Coop’s entrance.

Barr said the outdoor courtyard, gazebo and gardens will be refreshed. “It’s a safe area to be outside; there is no risk of cars and traffic.”

Barr added there is chaplain support. “We’re a faith-based campus (but we don’t force that on anyone). Pastor Trever is always available campus wide. There’s church every Sunday, morning devotions and Bible study at each location.” Residents can also have their own pastor come and visit.

Activities, including community events, are provided on individual preferences. “It could be baking cookies, taking walks, painting… the list is endless,” Barr said.

Aspen Place offers the Life Therapy Program. Barr said clients bring in photos of their life and those photos are put into a photo album to help staff get to know clients’ likes and dislikes. “We will let them bring their life to us through the Life Therapy Program. The little things help us get to know residents.”

She said residents are allowed to shop and purchase things and go visiting. “We allow that personalization and choice of what they’d like to do.”

Administrative offices, a conference room, the Helping Hands division and the chapel are on the second floor of the building. “At this time there are no set plans for the resident rooms,” Barr said.

Five residents from the former nursing home were brought into Aspen Place. “We have referrals coming in and phone calls,” Barr said. “We are having a lot of contacts. People know it’s hard to get into facilities.”

She said the organization does private pay and also goes through managed care organizations. “We do cater to all types of payer sources; it’s different than a nursing home,” Barr said.

Barr said many of the CNAs who worked at the nursing home chose to transfer to the CBRF. “We have highly-skilled caregivers. We had CBRF training free of charge for staff.” She added the facility has a nurse who does rounds on a weekly basis and is involved with overall consultation with a resident’s physician.

Anyone interesting in learning more about Aspen Place may contact Barr at 608-637-6312 or jbarr@bethelhome.org.

The public can also learn more about the facility at a community open house, Thursday, March 24, from 3 to 6 p.m.

“It’s a time to celebrate and show the community what we can offer to them,” Barr said.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

