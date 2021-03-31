Assisted facility expansion project continues on Vernon Manor campus

There will also be walking paths in a gated garden area, with benches for resting and lights along the paths.

Hoff said the goal is to have a license for 40 people to reside in the facility. “I think it’s beautiful,” she said. “I’m so excited. It’s coming together nicely.”

The nursing home administrator said there is a need for more senior housing and the new facility is one way to meet that.

“My goodness, we see people looking outside of the county for senior living options,” Hoff said. “We do see a need for that. We need to feed that. There are not enough beds. I don’t want people to have to be in that situation.”

Hoff said assisted living allows for aging in place. She said someone could come in needing minimal assistance and the facility can meet that need until they get to the point where they need more assistance and need to transition to nursing home care. Or someone could be in the nursing home for rehab and transition to assisted living for the short term if they can’t go home right away.

“I think Vernon County residents will benefit,” Hoff said. “People are looking for aging in place. They can be in the community.”

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

