Assisted facility expansion project continues on Vernon Manor campus

Construction continues on the 32-unit assisted living facility complex on the Vernon Manor campus in Viroqua.
Construction of the facility, which is called Vernon Acres Senior Living, was authorized by the Vernon County Board of Supervisors in June of 2020, and construction began in August.
River Valley Architects and Market & Johnson were selected to design and develop state approved construction documents for the assisted living project. The addition connects to the current facility on the northwest end of the building between the Sheriff’s Department and the Erlandson Office Building on Viroqua’s north side.
The $6.5 million assisted facility expansion project is being funded through a Community Development Block Grant, local bank loan and if approved by the USDA, a zero-percent interest loan for $300,000 through Vernon Electric Cooperative.
Amanda Hoff, Vernon Manor’s administrator, said construction has gone well and there haven’t been any delays.
“We were a little scared at first when we first moved dirt because we had a rainy patch and had to dig deeper for soil correction,” she said. “When we have our meetings to look at the progress, they remark we have been blessed with some good weather.”
Hoff said most of the roof was on and the building enclosed before the really cold weather hit.
Construction is expected to be finished by May. Hoff said the facility can’t open its doors until there’s a final state inspection. Depending on the state inspection, Hoff said it is hoped that Vernon Acres Senior Living will be ready for tenants by the middle of June at the latest.
The facility includes four studio apartments, four two-bedroom apartments and 24 one-bedroom apartments. In addition, there are two guest rooms – one on each floor – where tenants’ out-of-town family members can stay for a small fee. “It’s a nice added option that we can offer (people),” Hoff said.
Vernon Acres Senior Living also features a large lounge on the second floor, a second-floor fitness room, and two lounges on the first floor (one of which has a laundry room nearby with four sets of washers and dryers and folding stations for each set). The lounges have stone fireplaces and counter space where bar sinks are located for hosting special events and get-togethers. There is a dining room that can accommodate 40 people, and a community training room, which, Hoff said, may be available for reservations sometime in the future.
“I really tried to look at the little things people may like, not big money things,” Hoff said, referring to such things as the laundry room features.
Hoff said the rooms are spacious. “We wanted to make sure there was no wasteful space; there is still ample storage. We tried to pay close attention to that.”
There will also be walking paths in a gated garden area, with benches for resting and lights along the paths.
Hoff said the goal is to have a license for 40 people to reside in the facility. “I think it’s beautiful,” she said. “I’m so excited. It’s coming together nicely.”
The nursing home administrator said there is a need for more senior housing and the new facility is one way to meet that.
“My goodness, we see people looking outside of the county for senior living options,” Hoff said. “We do see a need for that. We need to feed that. There are not enough beds. I don’t want people to have to be in that situation.”
Hoff said assisted living allows for aging in place. She said someone could come in needing minimal assistance and the facility can meet that need until they get to the point where they need more assistance and need to transition to nursing home care. Or someone could be in the nursing home for rehab and transition to assisted living for the short term if they can’t go home right away.
“I think Vernon County residents will benefit,” Hoff said. “People are looking for aging in place. They can be in the community.”
